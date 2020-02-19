News of interest to active seniors in Arlington:
ARTISTS HAVE CHANCE TO MEET, EXCHANGE IDEAS: Arlington Mill 55+ Center hosts a social art swap with the chance for artists to meet one another on Sunday, Feb. 23 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. For information, call (703) 228-7369.
TRAVELERS HEAD TO ART MUSEUM: Arlington County 55+ Travel hosts a trip to the Brandywine River Museum of Art in Chadds Ford, Pa., on Monday, Feb. 24. The cost of $43 includes a lunch voucher. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
GARDEN GROUPIES TO DISCUSS PLANT PROPAGATION: The Garden Group at Walter Reed 55+ Center discusses winter sowing, plant propagation and seed starting on Monday, Feb. 24 at 1 p.m. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
4-1-1 ON GENEALOGY SLATED: The basics of genealogy will be discussed on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 11:30 a.m. at Lee 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
HEALTH FORUM FOCUSES ON HEART: Tips and recipes for heart health, with a focus on cholesterol, will be discussed on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. at Langston-Brown 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-6300.
BASICS OF POKER GAME OFFERED: A crash course in Texas hold ’em poker will be offered on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Arlington Mill Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-7369.
WALKERS TRAVEL TO FAIRFAX FOR AMBLE: The Arlington Walking Club travels to Daniels Park in Fairfax for its weekly amble on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $4 for transportation from Madison Community Center. For information, call (703) 228-4771.
TRAVELERS HEAD TO AFRICAN-AMERICAN-HISTORY MUSEUM: Arlington County 55+ Travel hosts a trip to Maryland’s African-American History & Culture Museum in Baltimore on Thursday, Feb. 27. The cost is $16. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
VISUAL TOUR LOOKS AT NATIONAL PARKS: A visual tour of the nation’s national parks will be presented on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. at Langston-Brown 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-6300.
ONE-ON-ONE LEGAL COUNSELING OFFERED: Free one-on-one legal counseling for eligible seniors will be offered by Legal Services of Northern Virginia on Thursday, Feb. 27 at Langston-Brown 55+ Center. For pre-screening and an appointment, call (703) 228-6800.
COUNTY-GOVERNMENT SERVICES DETAILED: A representative from the Department of Human Services will host a question-and-answer session on county-government services on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATION SET: Langston-Brown Senior Center will host a Black History Month luncheon on Friday, Feb. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event includes traditional Southern foods as well as entertainment. The cost is $8, and registration is required. For information, call (703) 228-6300.
