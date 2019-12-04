News of interest to active seniors in Arlington:
VOLUNTEER LEADERS SOUGHT FOR BIKE PROGRAM: The 55+ Biking Group of Arlington’s Office of Senior Adult Programs is seeking rotating leaders for trips on bike paths and trails across the county. For information, call (703) 228-4771.
WORKSHOP FOCUSES ON HOLIDAY SIDE DISHES: A workshop on developing easy, elegant holiday side dishes will be presented on Monday, Dec. 9 at 11 a.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955. A similar program will be presented on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. at Aurora Hills 55+ Center; for information, call (703) 228-5722.
TRAVELERS HEAD TO AMERICAN HOLIDAY FESTIVAL: Arlington County 55+ Travel will host a trip to the American Holiday Festival at D.A.R. Constitution Hall, featuring the U.S. Army Band, on Sunday, Dec. 8. The cost is $5. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
TRAVELERS HEAD TO FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS: Arlington County 55+ Travel hosts a trip to the Festival of Lights bus tour in Upper Marlboro, Md., on Tuesday, Dec. 10. The cost is $12. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
HISTORY ROUNDTABLERS LOOK AT CLASS DISTINCTIONS: The impact of social class on historic events will be the topic of discussion for the history-roundtable group of the Lee 55+ Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 11:15 a.m. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
ASPIRING WRITERS TO GATHER: A session for aspiring writers will be presented on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 11:30 a.m. at Lee 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
PERSONAL-SAFETY DETAILS EXPLORED: Personal-safety advice will be offered on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. at Arlington Mill 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-7369.
COOKING WORKSHOP LOOKS AT HEALTHY HOLIDAY DESSERTS: Healthy holiday desserts will be the topic of discussion on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 1:30 p.m. at Lee 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
TRAVELERS HEAD TO CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR IN FREDERICKSBURG: Arlington County 55+ Travel hosts a trip to the Riverside Christmas Spectacular in Fredericksburg on Wednesday, Dec. 11. The cost of $69 includes lunch. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
LEGAL FORUM FOCUSES ON UPDATING DOCUMENTS: Information on updating wills and advance health directives will be presented on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. at Langston-Brown 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-6300.
‘ARTVENTURES’ CLASS LOOKS AT PAINTING: An “Artventures” class featuring palette-knife painting will be presented on Friday, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
WALKERS HEAD TO CLEVELAND PARK URBAN TRAIL: The Lee Walkers of Lee 55+ Center will walk along the Cleveland Park Urban Trail in D.C. on Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. The cost is $4 for transportation. For information, call (703) 228-4771.
