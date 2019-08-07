News of interest to active seniors in Arlington:
PREPARATIONS UNDER WAY FOR SENIOR OLYMPICS: Preparations are in the works for the 2019 Northern Virginia Senior Olympics, to be held at venues across the region in September. For information and registration, call (703) 228-4721 or see the Website at www.nvso.us.
A-FISH-IANADOS TO SHARE TIPS, STORIES: Fans of fishing will meet to share stories and information on Monday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. at Walter Reed Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
SUPPORT GROUP FOCUSES ON DIABETES: A diabetes-support group meets on Monday, Aug. 12 at 11 a.m. at Langston-Brown Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-6300.
BALLROOM DANCERS TO TAKE THE FLOOR: Walter Reed Senior Center hosts a ballroom dance on Monday, Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
PANEL LOOKS AT MAKING A MOVE: A panel discussion focusing on ways to be proactive about a move will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 1 p.m. at Walter Reed Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
BASICS OF SKILLED-NURSING CENTERS DETAILED: How to assess a skilled-nursing center will be the topic of discussion on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at Lee Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
WRITERS TO SHARE TIPS: A writers’ group at Lee Senior Center will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 11:30 a.m. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
TRAVELERS HEAD TO ART MUSEUM IN RICHMOND: Arlington County 55+ Travel hosts at rip to the Virginia Museum of Fine Art in Richmond on Wednesday, Aug. 14. The cost is $29. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
4-1-1 OF ESTATE PLANNING OFFERED: The basics of estate planning, including ways to eliminate unnecessary costs, times and fees, will be presented on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 10:30 a.m. at Lee Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
COMEDY CLUB MEMBERS TO MEET: The Aurora Hills Comedy Club will feature audio and video selections of classic comedy shows on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 11:30 a.m. For information, call (703) 228-5722.
WALKERS HEAD TO ALEXANDRIA FOR AMBLE: The Arlington Walking Club travels to Green Spring Park in Alexandria for its weekly program on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $4 for transportation from Madison Community Center. For information, call (703) 228-4771.
WORKSHOP FOCUSES ON CANCER PREVENTION: The do’s and don’ts of cancer prevention will be discussed (in English and Spanish) on Friday, Aug. 16 at 11 a.m. at Arlington Mill Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-7369.
CULINARY WORKSHOP LOOKS AT SUMMER DESSERTS: Information on healthy summer desserts will be presented by Virginia Cooperative Extension on Friday, Aug. 16 at 1:30 p.m. at Aurora Hills Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-5722.
