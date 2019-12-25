News of interest to active seniors in Arlington:
SENIOR CENTERS CLOSED FOR HOLIDAY: Arlington County government 55+ centers will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s Day.
BIKING GROUP SEEKS VOLUNTEER LEADERS: The 55+ Biking Group of Arlington’s Office of Adult Senior Programs is seeking rotating leaders for bike trips throughout the county. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
TRAVELERS HEAD TO NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AMERICAN JEWISH HISTORY: Arlington County 55+ Travel hosts a trip to Philadelphia and the National Museum of American Jewish History on Saturday, Dec. 28. The cost is $75. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
‘YARN CIRCLE’ MEMBERS TO GATHER: A yarn circle – a social and casual way to work on knitting and crotchet projects – meets on Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. All skill levels are welcome. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
TAI CHI PRACTICE OFFERED: Tai chi practice is offered Mondays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:15 to 10 a.m. at Langton-Brown 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-6300.
LINE-DANCING INSTRUCTION TARGETS BEGINNERS: Line dancing for “absolute beginners” is offered on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. and for “regular beginners” at 11 a.m. at Thomas Jefferson Community Center. For information, call (703) 228-4771.
SENIORS-ONLY TIME ON THE ICE AVAILABLE: Seniors-only time on the ice at MedStar Capitals Iceplex is offered on Mondays at 8:10 a.m. and Wednesdays at 8:25 a.m. For information, call (703) 228-4771.
‘DRUMMING CIRCLE’ IS OFFERED: A drumming circle – a new activity to reduce stress, improve motor skills and support self-expression – is offered on Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. at Lee 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
ORIGAMI PROGRAM, INSTRUCTION OFFERED: The art of folding paper (origami) is offered on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. at Arlington Mill 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-7369.
BEADERS TO GET TOGETHER: The “beading bunch” at Lee 55+ Center will meet to repurpose old costume jewelry on Thursday, Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
WOODCARVERS WELCOME NEWBIES: The Lee Woodcarvers welcome new and returning participants on Thursday, Jan. 2 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Lee 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
VOLUNTEER STORYTELLERS TO MEET: The Arlington Spellbinders, a group of volunteer storytellers, will meet on Friday, Jan. 3 at 9:30 a.m. at Langston-Brown 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-4878.
LEE WALKERS AMBLE IN GEORGETOWN: The Lee Walkers of Lee 55+ Center will walk along the Alexandria Urban Trail on Friday, Jan. 4 at 10 a.m. The cost is $4 for transportation. For information, call (703) 228-4771.
BALLROOM DANCERS HIT THE FLOOR: Lee 55+ Center hosts a ballroom dance on Friday, Jan. 3 from 1 to 3 p.m. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
