News of interest to active seniors in Arlington:
TRAVELERS ARE OFF TO APPLE-HARVEST FESTIVAL: Arlington County 55+ Travel hosts a trip to the 55th annual National Apple Harvest Festival in Biglerville, Pa., on Sunday, Oct. 6. The cost is $21. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
WORKSHOP FOCUSES ON NURTURING POETS: A workshop for poets will be held on Monday, Oct. 7 at noon at Lee Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
FOLK-MUSIC FANS CAN SING ALONG: A folk-music singalong will be held on Monday, Oct. 7 at 1:30 p.m. at Lee Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
TRAVELERS HEAD TO OPERA REHEARSAL: Arlington County 55+ Travel hosts a trip to an open rehearsal of the Mariinsky Ballet at the Kennedy Center on Tuesday, Oct. 8. The cost is $22. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
ONE-ON-ONE LEGAL COUNSELING OFFERED: Legal Services of Northern Virginia will provide free one-on-one assistance to eligible seniors on Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Walter Reed Senior Center. Appointments are required. For information, call (703) 778-6800.
FORUM FOCUSES ON DATING APPS: Insight into various dating apps will be presented on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 5 p.m. at Walter Reed Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
4-1-1 ON CANCER PREVENTION DETAILED: The do’s and don’ts of cancer prevention will be discussed on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. at Langston-Brown Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-6300.
PANELISTS TO DISCUSS AGING-IN-PLACE OPTIONS: Aging-in-place information from a panel of experts will be discussed on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 1 p.m. at Walter Reed Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
WRITERS’ WORKSHOP IN THE OFFING: Lee Senior Center’s monthly writers’ workshop will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. at Lee Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
TRAVELERS HEAD TO ‘ANNIE’ MATINEE: Arlington County 55+ Travel hosts a trip to the Riverside Center in Fredericksburg for a matinee performance of “Annie” on Wednesday, Oct. 9. The cost of $72 includes lunch. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
HISTORY OF ARLINGTON HISTORICAL MUSEUM DETAILED: The history of the Arlington Historical Museum will be presented on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. at Aurora Hills Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-5722.
HOME-AUTOMATION WORKSHOP SET: An overview of home-automation devices will be presented on Friday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. at Arlington Mill Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-7369.
GETTING A BETTER NIGHT’S SLEEP IS TOPIC OF DISCUSSION: How to sleep well is the topic of a workshop on Friday, Oct. 11 at 11 a.m. at Walter Reed Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
LEE WALKERS HEAD TO VIENNA: The Lee Walkers of Lee Senior Center will walk along the Wildwood Trail in Vienna on Friday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. The cost is $4 for transportation. For information, call (703) 228-4771.
TRAVELERS HEAD TO APPLE-BUTTER FESTIVAL: Arlington County 55+ Travel hosts a trip to the 45th annual Apple Butter Festival in Berkeley Springs, W.Va., on Saturday, Oct. 12. The cost is $10. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
