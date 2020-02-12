News of interest to active seniors in Arlington:
PHOTOGRAPHY AFICIONADOS TO MEET: The photography group at Arlington Mill 55+ Center meets on Sundays from 3 to 5 p.m. For information, call (703) 228-7369.
RUBBER-STAMPERS TO GATHER: Lee 55+ Center hosts a rubber-stamper workshop on Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
COMEDY CLUBBERS TAKE A LOOK AT CLASSIC FARE: The Comedy Club at Aurora Hills 55+ Center features classic radio and television shows on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 11:30 a.m. For information, call (703) 228-5722.
WALKERS CROSS THE POTOMAC TO TAKE AN AMBLE: The Arlington Walking Club travels to City Center in the District of Columbia on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $4 for transportation from Madison Community Center. For information, call (703) 228-4771.
HISTORY-DISCUSSION GROUP TO MEET: The history-discussion group at Walter Reed 55+ Center meets on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 1 p.m. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
ACOUSTIC MUSIC TO TAKE CENTER STAGE: The “acoustic hour” at Langston-Brown 55+ Center will feature classic pop, folk and blues on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 2 p.m. For information, call (703) 228-6300.
BASICS OF CROCHETING TO BE DISCUSSED: An introduction to crocheting will be offered on Thursday, Feb. 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Lee 55+ Center. Attendees should bring a size J or K crochet hook; yarn is provided. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
DISCUSSION OF GHANA ON THE HORIZON: A discussion of the nation of Ghana will be held on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
TREKKERS TRAVEL ALONG W&OD TRAIL: The Arlington Mill Trekkers will walk along the W&OD Trail on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. For information, call (703) 228-7369.
PAINTERS TO USE PALETTE KNIVES: A painting class featuring the use of a palette knife will be offered on Friday, Feb. 21 at 1 p.m. at Aurora Hills Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-5722.
FANS OF LATIN DANCE HIT THE FLOOR: Arlington Mill 55+ Center hosts an open Latin dance on Friday, Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon at Arlington Mill 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-7369.
WALKERS HEAD TO OLD TOWN ALEXANDRIA: The Lee Walkers of Lee 55+ Center travel to Old Town Alexandria for their weekly walking program on Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. The cost is $4 for transportation. For information, call (703) 228-4771.
FAST-PACED WALKERS HEAD OUT: The fast-paced walkers’ group at Aurora Hills 55+ Center will walk a three-to-four-mile loop on Friday, Feb. 21 at 9 a.m For information, call (703) 228-5722.
