News of interest to active seniors in Arlington:
TRAVELERS HEAD TO BOTANICAL GARDEN IN RICHMOND: Arlington County 55+ Travel hosts a trip to the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Richmond for the Dominion GardenFest of Lights on Monday, Dec. 16. The cost is $56. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
HOLIDAY SING-ALONG IS IN THE OFFING: A holiday sing-along with the Evergreen Duo will be offered on Monday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. at Langston-Brown 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-6300.
CURRENT-EVENTS ROUNDTABLERS TO MEET: Current events will be discussed on Monday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
ACOUSTIC PERFORMERS TAKE THE STAGE: The acoustic café at Walter Reed 55+ Center will host a performance of music from the 1950s to the present on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
COOKING DEMONSTRATION FOCUSES ON WINTER SQUASH: A demonstration of cooking winter squash will be presented on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. at Langston-Brown 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-6300.
4-1-1 OFFERED ON GENEALOGY: Basic genealogy tips will be offered on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 11:30 a.m. at Lee 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
WALKERS HEAD TO BOTANICAL GARDEN: The Arlington Walking Club travels to the U.S. Botanical Garden on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $4 for transportation. For information, call (703) 228-4771.
RIDE-SHARING OPTIONS DISSECTED: Ride-sharing options for seniors will be offered on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 1:30 p.m. at Aurora Hills 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-5722.
BEADERS GATHER TO CREATE NEW THINGS: The bead-sharing bunch, which uses old costume jewelry to create new baubles, will meet on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. at Lee 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
ENCORE CHORALE PRESENTS HOLIDAY CONCERT: The Encore Chorale will present a holiday concert on Friday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at Wakefield High School. There is no admission charge. For information, see the Website at www.encorecreativity.org.
FAST-PACED WALKERS HEAD OUT: The fast-paced walking group at Aurora Hills 55+ Center will head out on Friday, Dec. 20 at 9 a.m. For information, call (703) 228-5722.
LEE WALKERS TRAVEL TO ELLIPSE: The Lee Walkers of Lee 55+ Center will travel around the World War II Memorial and the Ellipse on Friday, Dec. 20. The cost is $4 for transportation. For information, call (703) 228-4771.
BALLROOM DANCERS TO HIT THE FLOOR: Lee 55+ Center hosts a ballroom dance on Friday, Dec. 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
