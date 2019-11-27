News of interest to active seniors in Arlington:
SENIOR CENTERS CLOSED FOR THANKSGIVING: Arlington County 55+ centers will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 28-29, in observance of Thanksgiving.
TRAVELERS HEAD TO VIEW HOLIDAY DECORATIONS: Arlington County 55+ Travel will host a trip to the “Miracle on 34th Street” holiday-home-decoration effort in Baltimore on Tuesday, Dec. 3. The cost is $10. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
FORUM FOCUSES ON ESTATE PLANNING: A forum on estate planning with blended families will be presented on Monday, Dec. 2 at 1 p.m. at Lee 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
4-1-1 ON ESSENTIAL OILS OFFERED: The basics and benefits of essential oils will be detailed on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. at Langston-Brown 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-6300.
‘PILLARS OF BRAIN HEALTH’ DISCUSSED: The “five pillars of brain health” will be explored on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
SONG COMPETITION IN THE WORKS: A “Name That Tune” competition featuring songs from the 1960s-70s will be presented on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
PLUSES AND MINUSES OF RIVER CRUISING DETAILED: The advantages and disadvantages of river cruising in Europe will be explored on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. at Aurora Hills 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-5722.
PET-ADOPTION OPTIONS DETAILED: Pet-adoption options from the Animal Welfare League of Arlington will be discussed on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 10:30 a.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
I-66 DISCUSSED AT HISTORY WORKSHOP: The local-history group at Lee 55+ Center will discuss the building of Interstate 66 on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 12:30 p.m. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
BASICS OF PINTEREST DETAILED: A 4-1-1 on Pinterest will be presented on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at Arlington Mill 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-7369.
WALKERS HEAD TO LAKE ACCOTINK: The Arlington Walking Club travels to Lake Accotink for its weekly amble on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $4 for transportation. For information, call (703) 228-4771.
WAYS TO GO WITH THE FLOW ON HOLIDAY TRADITIONS DISCUSSED: Adjusting to changing holiday traditions will be discussed on Thursdays, Dec. 5 at noon at Walter Reed 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
CRAFTING WORKSHOP OFFERED: Aurora Hills 55+ Center hosts an event in “artventures” – crafting holiday cards and ornaments – on Friday, Dec. 6 at 1 p.m. For information, call (703) 228-5722.
TRAVELERS HEAD TO HOLIDAY FESTIVAL: Arlington County 55+ Travel will host a trip to the American Holiday Festival, featuring the U.S. Army Band, at D.A.R. Constitution Hall on Saturday, Dec. 7. The cost is $7. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.