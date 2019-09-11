News that was making news in years gone by:
OPENING CEREMONIES FOR SENIOR OLYMPICS SLATED: Opening ceremonies of the 2019 Northern Virginia Senior Olympics will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 9 a.m. at Thomas Jefferson Community Center. For information, call (703) 228-4721.
CURRENT-EVENTS ROUNDTABLE SLATED: A current-events discussion focused on local and world news will be presented on Monday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. at Walter Reed Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
SING-ALONG IS IN THE WORKS: A folk-music singalong will be held on Monday, Sept. 16 at 1:30 p.m. at Lee Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
TRAVELERS HEAD TO PENNSYLVANIA: Arlington County 55+ Travel hosts a tour of the Pennsylvania state capitol and the National Civil War Museum in Harrisburg on Tuesday, Sept. 17. The cost is $23. For information, call (703) 22-4748.
BONE-BUILDING FOODS IS TOPIC OF DISCUSSION: A workshop on bone-building foods, with samples, will be presented on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Langston-Brown Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-6300.
4-1-1 ON LONG-TERM-CARE LIVING DETAILED: Successfully transitioning to a long-term-care setting will be the topic of discussion on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 1:30 p.m. at Lee Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
PREVENTING FALLS IS TOPIC OF FORUM: Tips for preventing falls will be offered on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. at Langston-Brown Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-6300. A similar program will be presented on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. at Arlington Mill Senior Center; for information, call (703) 228-0555.
TRAVELERS HEAD TO TOPIARY GARDENS: Arlington County 55+ Travel hosts a tour of the Ladew Topiary Gardens and House in Monkton, Md., on Friday, Sept. 20. The cost of $38 includes lunch. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
RETIREMENT REMODELING DISCUSSED: A workshop on “remodeling for retirement” will be presented on Friday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. at Walter Reed Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
BALLROOM DANCERS TO TAKE THE FLOOR: Lee Senior Center hosts a ballroom dance on Friday, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
FANS OF LATIN DANCE STEP OUT: Arlington Mill Senior Center hosts an open Latin dance on Friday, Sept. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon. For information, call (703) 228-7369.
LEE WALKERS HEAD WEST: The Lee Walkers of Lee Senior Center will walk in Turkey Run Park in McLean on Friday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. The cost is $4 for transportation. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
CLASSICAL-MUSIC FANS TO GATHER: Fans of classical music will meet on Friday, Sept. 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Madison Community Center. For information, call (703) 228-4878.
TRAVELERS ARE OFF TO GETTYSBURG: Arlington County 55+ Travel hosts a trip to an exhibition of World War II materials and the Eisenhower National Historic Site in Gettysburg, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 21. The cost is $20. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.