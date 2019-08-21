News of interest to active seniors in Arlington:
PREPARATIONS UNDER WAY FOR SENIOR OLYMPICS: Preparations are in the works for the 2019 Northern Virginia Senior Olympics, to be held at venues across the region in September. For information and registration, call (703) 228-4721 or see the Website at www.nvso.us.
ICE-SKATERS OFFERED TIME ON THE ICE: Seniors-only time on the ice is offered on Mondays from 8:10 a.m. to 9:20 a.m. and Wednesdays from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. Skating is free; there is a $1 parking fee. For information, call (7030 228-4771.
BALLROOM DANCERS SET TO HIT THE FLOOR: Walter Reed Senior Center hosts a ballroom dance on Monday, Aug. 26 at 6:30 p.m. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
ONE-ON-ONE LEGAL SERVICES OFFERED: Legal Services of Northern Virginia hosts one-on-one legal counseling for eligible seniors on Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Walter Reed Senior Center. For an appointment, call (703) 778-6800.
WORKSHOP OFFERS TIPS TO MAXIMIZE CAMERA TOOLS: A program to maximize the use of camera features on smartphones, tablets and other devices will be presented on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at Arlington Mill Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-7369.
PARTY OFFERS A CHANCE TO TOAST THE DEPARTURE OF SUMMER: A “goodbye summer” party will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. at Lee Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
WALKERS TRAVEL TO DONALDSON RUN: The Arlington Walking Club travels to Donaldson Run for its weekly walking program on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $4 for transportation from Madison Community Center. For information, call (703) 228-4771.
TRAVELERS HEAD TO ELLIS ISLAND: Arlington County 55+ Travel hosts a trip to the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island Immigration Museum in New York on Thursday, Aug. 29. The cost is $79. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
WORKSHOP LOOKS AT LOCAL-GOVERNMENT SERVICES: A forum on county-government services available to seniors will be presented on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 9:30 a.m. at Walter Reed Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
TREKKERS TRAVERSE LOCAL TRAILS: The Arlington Mill Trekkers travel along the W&OD and Four Mile Run trails on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 9 a.m. For information, call (703) 228-7369.
WALKERS CROSS POTOMAC TO AMBLE ON C&O CANAL: The Lee Walkers of Lee Senior Center will walk along the C&O Canal in Maryland on Friday, Aug. 30. The cost is $4 for transportation. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
FAST-PACED WALKERS TAKE A TREK: The fast-paced walking group at Aurora Hills Senior Center will meet on Friday, Aug. 30 at 8 a.m. For information, call (703) 228-5722.
