News of interest to active seniors in Arlington:
ART SWAP PROVIDES CHANCE TO MIX AND MINGLE: A 55+ social art swap, providing the chance to exchange artwork and network with local artists, will be offered on Sunday, Jan. 26 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Arlington Mill 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-7369.
GARDEN GROUP LOOKS AHEAD TO WINTER OF 2020-21: The Walter Reed 55+ Garden Group will discuss early plans for next winter on Monday, Jan. 27 at 1 p.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
4-1-1 ON GENEALOGY OFFERED: An introduction to genealogy will be presented on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 11:30 a.m. at Lee 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
FAVORITE TUNES OF THE 1960s-70s OFFERED: A “Name That Tune”-inspired event featuring songs of the 1960s-70s will be offered on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
INTRO TO ONLINE-PRINTING OPTIONS DETAILED: A demonstration on getting the most out of online printing will be discussed on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. at Arlington Mill 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-7369.
TRAVELERS HEAD TO MUSEUM OF THE AMERICAS: Arlington County 55+ Travel hosts a trip to the Art Museum of the Americas in Washington on Wednesday, Jan. 29. The cost is $20. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
WORKSHOP ZEROES IN ON ENCORE LEARNING: A discussion about programs and services offered by Encore Learning will be presented on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 11:30 a.m. at Aurora Hills 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-5722.
WALKERS HEAD TO MEMORIAL PARK: The Arlington Walking Club will travel to National Memorial Park in Falls Church on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $4 for transportation from Madison Community Center. For information, call (703) 228-4771.
FORUM LOOKS AT ‘REBUILDING TOGETHER’ OPPORTUNITIES: A discussion of the Rebuilding Together program, which provides repairs for low-income homeowners, will be presented on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 11 a.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
DISCUSSION LOOKS AT DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES PROGRAMS: A discussion about services provided by the Arlington Department of Human Services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
BASICS OF SMARTPHONES DETAILED: The basics of smartphones will be detailed on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 11 a.m. at Langston-Brown Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-6300.
TREKKERS HEAD OUT ALONG W&OD TRAIL: The Arlington Mill Trekkers of Arlington Mill 55+ Center amble along the W&OD Trail on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 9 a.m. For information, call (703) 228-7369.
KENNEDY CENTER ‘COFFEE CONCERT’ IS ON THE HORIZON: Arlington County 55+ Travel hosts a trip to the Kennedy Center for a National Symphony Orchestra coffee concert on Friday, Jan. 31. The cost is $29. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
WALKERS HEAD OUT ON CHERRYDALE LOOP: The Lee Walkers of Lee 55+ Center will walk the Cherrydale Loop on Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. The cost is $4 for transportation. For information, call (703) 228-4771.
