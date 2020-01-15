News of interest to active seniors in Arlington:
SENIOR CENTERS CLOSED FOR HOLIDAY: Arlington County government senior centers will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20 in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
4-1-1 ON GENEALOGY OFFERED: A question-and-answer session on genealogy will be presented on Wednesday, Jan. 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Langston-Brown 55+ Center, featuring experienced researcher Susan Court. For information, call (703) 228-6300.
GAMES OF FRIENDLY POKER OFFERED: An introduction to Texas hold-em will be part of a program of friendly poker games on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at Arlington Mill 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-7369.
GETTING HOMES READY FOR SALE IS TOPIC OF WORKSHOP: Step-by-step tips on getting a home ready for market will be discussed on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 11 a.m. at Langston-Brown Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-6300.
HEALTH WORKSHOP LOOKS AT SLEEP ISSUES: A discussion of common sleep problems will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 11 a.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
CUTTING CABLE COSTS IS TOPIC OF DISCUSSION: Ways to reduce cable costs will be presented on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at Arlington Mill 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-7369.
WALKERS HEAD TO NAVY YARD AREA: The Arlington Walking Club travels to the area around the Navy Yard and Nationals Park on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 9:30 a.m. The cost is $4 for transportation from Madison Community Center. For information, call (703) 228-4771.
INFORMATION ON ‘ART’ BUSES OFFERED: Information on Arlington Transit (ART) bus service will be presented on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 11 a.m. at Arlington Mill 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-7369.
WINTER TIPS FOR SKIN-CARE OFFERED: Skin-care tips for winter will be presented on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 11:30 a.m. at Lee 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
FORUM FOCUSES ON GOAL-SETTING FOR 2020: A life coach will discuss goal-setting for the new year on Friday, Jan. 24 at 1 p.m. at Aurora Hills Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-5722.
WALKERS HEAD TO D.C. PALISADES: The Lee Walkers of Lee Senior Center travel to the Palisades area of the District of Columbia for their weekly walk on Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. The cost is $4 for transportation. For information, call (703) 228-4771.
TRAVELERS HEAD FOR DAY OF TUBING: Arlington 55+ Travel hosts a trip to Whitetail Resort in Mercersburg, Pa., for a day of snow-tubing on Saturday, Jan. 25. The cost is $42. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
