News of interest for active seniors in Arlington:
ARTS, CRAFTS EXHIBITION ON WAY: Langston-Brown 55+ Center hosts an arts-and-crafts exhibition on Monday, Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For information, call (703) 228-6300.
BULB-PLANTING TIPS PROFFERED: Tips on planting bulbs will be offered on Monday, Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. at Aurora Hills 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-5722.
WORKSHOP TO FOCUS ON PAIN MANAGEMENT: A six-week workshop focused on self-management of chronic disease will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to noon Arlington Mill 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-7369.
TRAVELERS SALUTE SOUSA AT CEMETERY: Arlington County 55+ Travel hosts a trip to Congressional Cemetery in honor of John Philip Sousa and the U.S. Army Band on Wednesday, Nov. 7. The cost is $7. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
HEALTH FORUM FOCUSES ON DIABETES: A diabetes-awareness program will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
POKER 4-1-1 IN THE OFFING: A beginners’ course in the basics of Texas hold’em poker will be presented on Wednesday Nov. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at Arlington Mill 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-7369.
ART WORKSHOP TO LOOK AT TECHNIQUES OF THE BIGGIES: A hands-on workshop to discuss the techniques of famous artists will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 4:30 p.m. at Langston-Brown 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-6300.
LOCAL-HISTORY GROUP HOSTS DOCUMENTARY SCREENING: The local-history group at Lee 55+ Center will present a screening of the documentary “It’s Just Me ... the Integration of Arlington Public Schools” on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 12:30 p.m. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
OPTIONS FOR DEMENTIA CARE DETAILED: Alternative therapies for dementia care will be presented on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 11:30 a.m. at Lee 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
RUSSIAN FOLK TROUPE TO PERFORM: The Russkie Musikanti Ensemble will perform in traditional Russian folk costumes on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 11 a.m. at Arlington Mill 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-7369.
SERIES LOOKS AT BOTANICAL GARDEN: A three-part program on the U.S. Botanical Garden, including discussions and a visit, will begin on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 11 a.m. at Lee 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
TRAVELERS HEAD TO CHRISTMAS MARKET: Arlington County 55+ Travel hosts a trip to the Northern Virginia Christmas Market in Chantilly on Friday, Nov. 8. The cost is $9 for transportation plus $8 entry fee. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
FANS OF CLASSICAL MUSIC TO GATHER: Classical-music enthusiasts will meet on Friday, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. at Madison Community Center. For information, call (703) 228-4878.
TRAVELERS TAKE A TRIP ON SCENIC RAILROAD: Arlington County 55+ Travel hosts a trip to Cumberland, Md., for the Scenic Railroad Fall Foliage Tour on Saturday, Nov. 9. The cost of $70 includes a box lunch. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
