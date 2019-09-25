News of interest to active seniors in Arlington:
TRAVELERS HEAD TO STATE FAIR: Arlington County 55+ Travel hosts a trip to the Virginia State Fair in Doswell on Monday, Sept. 30. The cost is $25. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
ORIGAMI GROUP TO FOLD PAPER INTO ART: An origami group practices the art of folding paper on Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to noon at Arlington Mill Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-7369.
4-1-1 ON GENEALOGY SLATED: An introduction to genealogy will be presented on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. at Langston-Brown Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-6300.
LOCAL-HISTORY GROUP TO MEET: The local-history group at Lee Senior Center discusses the photo collection of the Center for Local History at Central Library on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 12:30 p.m. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
WALKERS OFF TO AMBLE IN GREAT FALLS: The Arlington Walking Club will travel to Great Falls for its weekly walking on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 9:30 a.m. The cost of $4 for transportation from Madison Community Center. For information, call (703) 228-4771.
RIDE-SHARING OPTIONS DETAILED: Ride-sharing options for seniors will be presented on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 11:30 a.m. at Lee Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
MEDICARE OPEN-ENROLLMENT TIPS PROFFERED: Making the most of Medicare open enrollment is the topic of discussion on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. at Walter Reed Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
TREKKERS HEAD OUT ON LOCAL TRAILS: The Arlington Mill Trekkers will walk along the W&OD and Four Mile Run trails on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 9 a.m. For information, call (703) 228-7369.
HEALTH UPDATES LOOK AT VISION ISSUES: Updates on macular degeneration and other vision problems will be presented on Friday, Oct. 4 at 11 a.m. at Walter Reed Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
GAMES OF CROQUET ON THE HORIZON: Walter Reed Senior Center presents games of croquet on Friday, Oct. 4 at 10:30 a.m. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
BALLROOM DANCERS TO TAKE THE FLOOR: Lee Senior Center hosts a ballroom dance on Friday, Oct. 4 from 1 to 3 p.m. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
WALKERS HEAD TO LOCAL MEMORIALS: The Lee Walker of Lee Senior Center will visit the Air Force and Pentagon memorials on Friday, Oct. 4. The cost is $4. For information, call (703) 228-4771.
TRAVELERS ARE OFF TO WATERFORD FAIR: Arlington County 55+ Travel hosts a trip to the 75th annual Waterford Fair on Friday, Oct. 4. The cost is $21. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
