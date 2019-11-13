News of interest for active seniors in Arlington:
FORUM TO ZERO IN ON ELDER ABUSE: Understanding the warning signs and mandatory reporting obligations related to elder abuse will be discussed on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at noon at the Department of Human Services, 2100 Washington Blvd. The event is presented by the Aging and Disability Division of the county government’s Department of Human Services. For information, call (703) 228-1700.
‘SOCIAL ART SWAP’ ON THE HORIZON: A social art swap will be presented on Sunday, Nov. 17 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Arlington Mill 55+ Center. Participants can bring pieces or artwork to swap, or create one on-site. For information, call (703) 228-7369.
ACOUSTIC MUSIC TAKES CENTER STAGE: Aurora Hills 55+ Center hosts an autumn acoustic hour with doughnuts, hot cider and music from the 1950s and beyond on Monday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. For information, call (703) 228-5722.
GARDEN GROUPERS TO GATHER: The Garden Group of Walter Reed 55+ Center meets on Monday, Nov. 18 at 1 p.m. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
SUGAR-FREE DINING IS TOPIC OF DISCUSSION: How to eat sugar-free while dining out is the topic of discussion on Monday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
LIVING HEALTHY DESPITE DIABETES IS FORUM FOCUS: Living well with diabetes is the topic of discussion on Monday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. at Langston-Brown Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-6300.
PROTECTION FROM IDENTITY THEFT DETAILED: Information to protect from identity theft will be offered on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. at Langston-Brown 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-6300.
TRAVELERS HEAD TO MUSEUM OF FINE ART: Arlington County 55+ Travel hosts a trip to the Virginia Museum of Fine Art in Richmond to tour the Edward Hopper exhibition on Wednesday, Nov. 20. The cost is $28. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
TECHNOLOGY WORKSHOP OFFERS 4-1-1 ON ‘THE CLOUD’: A technology workshop – “What Is in ‘the Cloud’ and Where Does It Go?” – will be presented on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. at Arlington Mill 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-7369.
TRAVELERS HEAD TO PENITENTIARY: Arlington County 55+ Travel hosts a trip to Philadelphia to tour the Eastern State Penitentiary on Friday, Nov. 22. The cost of $100 includes dinner. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
DISCUSSION CENTERS ON ROMANCE, RELATIONSHIP SCAMS: Romance and relationship scams will be discussed on Friday, Nov. 22 at 11 a.m. at Walter Reed 55+ Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
CLASSICAL-MUSIC AFICIONADOS TO GATHER: Fans of classical music will gather on Friday, Nov. 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Madison Community Center. For information, call (703) 228-4878.
BALLROOM DANCERS TO HIT THE FLOOR: Arlington Mill 55+ Center will host a ballroom dance on Friday, Nov. 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.