News of interest to active seniors in Arlington:
SENIOR CENTERS TO HOST PUMPKIN-DECORATING EVENTS: Arlington County government senior centers will be hosting pumpkin-decorating during the week of Oct 21-25. For information on dates and times, call (703) 228-4721.
WORKSHOP SERIES TO FOCUS ON TECHNIQUES OF FAMOUS ARTISTS: A hands-on discussion of the techniques used by famous artists will be presented on Wednesdays from Oct. 23 to Nov. 13 at 4:30 p.m. at Langston-Brown Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-6300.
POTASSIUM TAKES CENTER STAGE IN HEALTHY-EATING WORKSHOP: Walter Reed Senior Center will host a forum on foods that are high and low in potassium on Monday, Oct. 21 at 11 a.m. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
CURRENT-EVENTS DISCUSSION IN THE WORKS: A current-events discussion will be held on Monday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. at Walter Reed Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
GARDENERS TO MEET WITH EXPERTS: The Garden Group at Walter Reed Senior Center will meet with Master Gardeners on Monday, Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. at Walter Reed Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
4-1-1 OF GENEALOGY DISCUSSED: An introduction to genealogy research will be presented on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 11:30 a.m. at Lee Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
FOOD FORUM FOCUSES ON QUINOA: Virginia Cooperative Extension presents a workshop on using quinoa on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 11 a.m. at Langston-Brown Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-6300.
TECH PROGRAM LOOKS AT USING PHONES FOR PHOTOGRAPHY: Tips on taking photos with smartphones will be offered on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at Arlington Mill Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-7369.
TRAVELERS HEAD TO SKYLINE DRIVE: Arlington County 55+ Travel will host a trip to Skyline Drive on Thursday, Oct. 24. The cost of $37 includes lunch. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
ONE-ON-ONE LEGAL COUNSELING OFFERED: Legal Services of Northern Virginia will present free, one-on-one legal counseling on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Langston-Brown Senior Center. For eligibility requirements and an appointment, call (703) 778-6800.
FREE FLU VACCINATIONS OFFERED: The Virginia Department of Health will provide 200 free flu vaccinations on a first-come, first-served basis on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon at Langston-Brown Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-6300.
BIKE-RIDING INSTRUCTION OFFERED: A three-hour class teaching seniors to ride a bike will be presented on Friday, Oct. 25 at 8 a.m. at Arlington Mill Senior Center. Bikes and helmets will be provided. To register, call (703) 228-7369.
BALLROOM DANCERS TO HIT THE FLOOR: Arlington Mill Senior Center hosts a ballroom dance on Friday, Oct. 25 from 1 to 3 p.m. For information, call (703) 228-7369.
