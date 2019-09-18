News of interest to active seniors in Arlington:
‘50+ EXPO’ ON THE HORIZON: Local seniors can attend the Beacon 50+ Expo on Sunday, Sept. 22 from noon to 4 p.m. at Springfield Town Center. The event will feature health screenings, flu shots, exhibits and giveaways. For information, see the Website at www.thebeaconnewspapers.com.
JOB FAIR FOR SEASONED ADULTS IN THE OFFING: A job fair for adults 50 and older will be held on Monday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Library. For information, call (703) 228-5959.
BACHATA BEGINNERS TAKE THE DANCE FLOOR: Dance instruction in bachata for beginners will be presented on Monday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. at Aurora Hills Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-5722.
ENERGY-USE-REDUCTION TIPS OFFERED: Easy ways to reduce energy use will be the topic of information on Monday, Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. at Lee Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
USES OF COOKING OILS TO BE DISCUSSED: The uses of various cooking oils will be discussed on Monday, Sept. 23 at 1:30 p.m. at Aurora Hills Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-5722.
FALL RECIPES WITH FRUIT DETAILED: A demonstration of fall recipes featuring fruit will be presented on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 11 a.m. at Langston-Brown Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-6300.
SINGERS TO PRESENT CONCERT: The Harmony Heritage Singers’s Mount Vernon chapter will perform on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 11 a.m. at Arlington Mill Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-7369.
GENEALOGY WORKSHOP IS SLATED: An interactive genealogy workshop will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. at Aurora Hills Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-5722.
FORUM FOCUSES ON HEARING ISSUES: A discussion of different types of hearing loss and the various kinds of hearing aids will be presented on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. at Langston-Brown Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-6300.
TRAVELERS HEAD TO HIGH TEA: Arlington County 55+ Travel hosts a trip to high tea at A Tea Affair in Lititz, Pa., on Thursday, Sept. 26. The cost is $56. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
BASICS OF POLICING DETAILED: A discussion of the typical day of a local police officer will be presented on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 11:30 a.m. at Lee Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-0555.
4-1-1 OFFERED ON INSURANCE FOR FINAL EXPENSES: Information on insurance for burial and final expenses will be presented on Friday, Sept. 27 at 11 a.m. at Walter Reed Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-0955.
PICNIC, ACTIVITY SHOWCASE SLATED: An indoor picnic and activity showcase will be presented on Friday, Sept. 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Aurora Hills Senior Center. For information, call (703) 228-5722.
TRAVELERS HEAD TO FARMERS’ MARKET: Arlington County 55+ Travel hosts a trip to the Dutch Country Farmers’ Market in Laurel on Friday, Sept. 27. The cost is $7. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
TRAVELERS ARE OFF TO OKTOBERFEST: Arlington County 55+ Travel hosts a trip to Oktoberfest in Lovettsville, Md., on Saturday, Sept. 28. The cost is $8. For information, call (703) 228-4748.
