Arlington County Police Department Officers Alexander Rodriguez and Sean Poveda were among 17 public-safety personnel from across the region honored Dec. 10 at the 24th annual Law Enforcement Awards of Excellence for Impaired-Driving Prevention.
The awards program is sponsored by the Washington Regional Alcohol Program; honors were bestowed at a ceremony at Maggiano’s Little Italy in Tysons.
“This year’s awardees represent the front lines in [the local area’s] continuing fight against drunk driving,” organization president Kurt Erickson said. “Their collective effort to annually arrest and remove over 14,000 drunk drivers from Washington-area roadways has undoubtedly saved lives.”
