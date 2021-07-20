[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Guess who doesn’t know Arlington County’s governance history? For one, the Arlington County government.
The government’s new “race and equity timeline,” posted online recently, contains this entry for the year 1932:
“Arlington adopted a new form of government, allowing for an elected rather than an appointed County Board.”
In the catchphrase of the late, and (to some) great, John McLaughlin: “Wrong!”
As local resident Ian White pointed out to perhaps red-faced county leaders on July 17, Arlington long had had an elected governing body. From 1870 to 1932, the community was governed by a three-member, district-based board of supervisors, a body that was supplanted by the five-member County Board.
How the error occurred, county leaders could not say. But County Manager Mark Schwartz thanked White for the correction, and said he hoped the public would read the online timeline and offer feedback, too.
That “was one of the purposes” of publishing the timeline, Schwartz said. “It was a work in progress.”