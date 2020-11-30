Though the initiative’s progress had slowed even before the COVID crisis hit, Arlington officials continue to work on developing a one-stop online presence so the public can pay for a wide array of local-government services from their computers or smartphones.
The initiative, being worked on by the treasurer’s office and Department of Technology Services, would go beyond the current CAPP [Customer Assessment and Payment Portal], which allows local residents to pay certain taxes, utility bills and parking tickets online.
“There are a lot of payments made to the county that do not go through the [CAPP] system,” Arlington treasurer Carla de la Pava told County Board members in a recent forum.
The government agencies are developing a request for proposal from firms that would allow the public an expanded roster of online-payment options.
It would not necessarily be an expansion of the CAPP system, but would allow for a variety of existing and future payment portals (for schools, parks and more) to talk to one another and allow the public to toggle “back and forth between the different systems – that’s the goal,” de la Pava said.
The proposal has the support of top county staff.
“I am aware of Ms. de la Pava’s dreams and aspirations, and support them fully,” County Manager Mark Schwartz said.
Takis Karantonis, the newest County Board member, also sounded an upbeat note, saying he was “very supportive” of the proposal. However, whether money will be available in the short term for development and implementation of the effort remains an open question, as the county government is warning of ongoing shortfalls in its revenue streams as the public-health and economic crisis rolls on.
The CAPP system allows the public to track upcoming tax-bill due dates as well as make payments. During the past year, the number of registered users has expanded 11 percent to 83,000, de la Pava said.
In recent years, the county government also has worked to expand online services to the business sector and development industry, an effort that also has seen more community interest during the COVID situation.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
