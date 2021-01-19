[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Who knows what summer might bring, but the Arlington Department of Parks and Recreation, for now, is operating under the assumption that its in-person youth camps will be held.
“We are hopeful and eager to provide summer camps to our community this year,” park officials said in a Jan. 15 e-mail to the community.
But, officials said, there is no guarantee that summer-camp programs, which were canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, will be back on track in 2021.
“Our top priority is to meet the health and safety needs of our campers and staff – we are closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and specific guidance for camp operations at the local, state and federal levels,” park officials said.
The county government plans to release its summer-camp catalog on March 3 (in an online-only format so adjustments can be made quickly if needed). Registration for programs is tentatively slated to start on March 24.
(For specific questions, e-mail camp@arlingtonva.us.)
Some of the county government’s camp programs are run by the government itself; those who had paid for a 2020 camp program that was canceled already have received a refund or a credit, officials said. County officials plan to contact those who paid for 2020 camp programs run by outside firms under contract to the government, informing them of how to apply credits to 2021 programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.