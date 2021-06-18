To borrow from a phrase of Barack Obama: If you like your Lee Highway address, you can keep your Lee Highway address.
Arlington County officials say they do not expect the pending renaming of the 5.2-mile stretch of U.S. Route 29 in the county to impact delivery of mail addressed to the old “Lee Highway” address when the roadway becomes “Langston Boulevard.”
“It is our understanding and expectation that U.S. Postal Service mail addressed to both ‘Langston Boulevard’ and ‘Lee Highway’ addresses in Arlington will continue to be delivered in perpetuity,” county officials said – although that, of course, could change down the road.
Arlington County Board members are expected to make the switch from “Lee” to “Langston” in July, although road signage and other visible signs are likely not to be in place until early 2022.
The renaming will honor John M. Langston, a 19th-century educator, U.S. minister to Haiti and, briefly, Republican congressman from Virginia. The General Assembly earlier this year gave Arlington leaders the power to change the name, something traditionally reserved to the Commonwealth Transportation Board and legislature itself.
Officials do not expect the name change will require any renumbering of properties along the route.