[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Despite ongoing renovations to the Ellen M. Bozman Government Center, Arlington elected officials say they are ready to welcome the electorate once early voting begins Sept. 17.
“We have been assured” by county officials of minimal disruptions during the 45 days of early voting, to be held on the first floor of the county’s government center at 2100 Clarendon Blvd., said Arlington elections chief Gretchen Reinemeyer.
Early voting will take place in two conference rooms on the first floor of the building. It will be Arlington’s only place for in-person voting until Oct. 23, when satellite centers at Walter Reed and Madison communities centers are opened.
Election Day is Nov. 2, and despite the recent plethora of new voting options, election officials anticipate a large segment of the voting public to cast their ballots on that day. But however voters choose to do it, election officials say they will be ready.
“Here we go again,” Electoral Board chairman Matt Weinstein said cheerfully at a meeting of the three-member body held Sept. 9.
“The fun begins,” Reinemeyer added.
On the ballot for Arlington residents in 2021 will be one County Board and one School Board seat; House of Delegates seats; statewide offices (governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general); and several local bond referendums.