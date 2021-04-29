[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
It was not the smoothest of rollouts – although that was hardly the fault of the Arlington County government – but now the local government’s COVID-vaccination effort continues to rack up ever-increasing totals.
More than 100,000 doses of various kinds of COVID vaccine have been administered through the government’s public-health clinics, Arlington officials announced. County Board Chairman Matt de Ferranti calls it a “major milestone” on the road to recovery from the pandemic.
Going through the county government has been the most common way, although not the only way, county residents have been able to access vaccinations. More options continue to pop up as the supply expands.
Dr. Reuben Varghese, the county government’s public-health director, re-emphasized that mass vaccination is a key way to cut the rates of infection, illness and death.
“We’ve made significant progress, and we need more people vaccinated,” he said. “The more people protected, the better it is for ourselves and our community.”
Virginia’s rollout of its vaccine efforts at the start of the year was plagued by confusion, largely due to messaging and decision-making chaos at the state level that filtered down to affect localities. But in recent weeks the process has become more smooth, and now all Virginians age 16 and older who wish to receive the vaccine are eligible to schedule an appointment and receive services at no cost.
