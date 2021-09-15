[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Should the Arlington County Fair relocate from its longtime location at Thomas Jefferson Community Center to Long Bridge Park?
Leaders of the board of directors of the non-profit organization that oversees the fair have made the request to move from Thomas Jefferson, and county-government officials are now polling the public.
An online poll to gauge response to the proposal is available at https://surveymonkey.com/r/DQS6WGW.
County officials said eight separate options were considered by an advisory panel, which whittled choices down to two options: staying at Thomas Jefferson or moving to Long Bridge Park, located at the north end of Crystal City. A move, if it happens, could occur as early as 2022.
The Arlington County Fair began life in 1977 as a small affair with competitive exhibits and vendor booths but no rides or midway. It has evolved into an August tradition; while the in-person 2020 event was canceled due to COVID, the fair returned in 2021.
For information on the fair, see the Website at www.arlingtoncountyfair.us.