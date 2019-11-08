The Arlington County government is seeking community input as it embarks on the fiscal 2021 budget process.
A draft budget will not be presented to County Board members by County Manager Mark Schwartz until February, but various departments already are preparing proposed spending plans for the fiscal year that begins next July 1.
Through December, Arlington officials will take community feedback in an online survey found at https://bit.ly/2WRr7jS.
The survey focuses on the county government’s operating budget; a similar community-involvement process, focused on capital spending, will take place early in the new year.
For information on the fiscal 2021 operating budget and planning for the capital-improvement program, see the Website at https://budget.arlingtonva.us.
