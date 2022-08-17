The Arlington County Board has announced a schedule of events to gather community feedback on its way to likely adoption of “Missing Middle” zoning changes that will allow more development on single-family lots.
A total of 11 “community conversations” – some in person, some online – are planned from Sept. 13 to Oct. 25, with some of them featuring simultaneous translation into Spanish. There also will be a number of “virtual” information sessions planned for Sept. 14 and 28 and Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. each night.
Despite a degree of community contentiousness not seen since the Columbia Pike streetcar battle a decade ago, County Board members seem girded to move forward with some form of zoning changes that will provide options for single-family parcels – options that could include as many as eight dwelling units on a single lot.
Proponents of the Missing Middle zoning changes contend they will have negligible impacts on neighborhoods, because the footprint of the new housing (be it two, four, six or eight units) would not be allowed to be larger than that currently permitted for single-family homes in any given neighborhood. Critics of the proposal shoot back that very few single-family homes in Arlington currently come close to the maximum lot coverage, but developers would have financial incentives to take it to the limit when putting multiple units on a single lot.
A schedule of proposed meetings, and background information on the Missing Middle concept, can be found on the county government’s Website at https://arlingtonva.us.
