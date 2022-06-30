Arlington is home to approximately 750,000 trees – or three for every resident – and the local government is asking the public’s help in supporting them.
The county government’s Adopt-a-Tree program is designed to help trees make it through dry seasons.
“Trees can be adopted wherever there is access to water, such as street trees in front of homes, to help keep trees healthy and strong and grow our tree canopy,” county officials said.
For information on the program, see the Website at https://bit.ly/3AdoxKA. In addition, the county government hosts regular “work days” at Long Branch and Gulf Branch nature centers, where volunteers work to remove invasive species so they can be replaced with native plants.
For information on that program, see Department of Parks and Recreation portion of the county government’s Website at https://arlingtonva.us.
