The Arlington library system has opened its winter-reading initiative, which runs through March 1.
Local residents of any age who complete three books during the period are eligible for prizes: sticker books for kids; a journal notebook or book from the Friends of the Arlington Public Library (FOAL) bookstores for teens; and a book from the FOAL bookstore for adults.
Friends of the Arlington Public Library is sponsoring the event. A celebration of its completion is slated for March 5.
For information, see the Website at https://library.arlingtonva.us/winter-reading.