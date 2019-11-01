The Arlington County government is moving into winter mode early, at least in terms of its efforts to provide support for the homeless.
The county government’s Homeless Services Center, located across from the police headquarters on 14th Street North, is adding an additional 25 beds to its 55 year-round slots during the period between Nov. 1 and March 31.
The facility is operated by the Arlington Street People’s Assistance Network, or A-SPAN.
In addition, other facilities have been designated to handle overflow in the event of extremely severe weather. There are 15 overflow slots at the Residential Program Center on Columbia Pike and another 10 at the Detention Center through an arrangement with the Arlington County Sheriff’s Office.
“Throughout the winter, when a storm is predicted, we’ll again step up the outreach to let people know we’ve got a safe place for them,” said Kurt Larrick, a spokesman for the Arlington Department of Human Services.
The Department of Human Services’ Community Assistance Bureau coordinates support service for those who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. For information, call (703) 228-1300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.