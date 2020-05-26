Arlington County officials aim to have athletic fields, dog parks, tennis courts and outdoor tracks back in use in early June, having reopened some park facilities on May 23.
The 148 county parks now back in operation had been off-limits to county residents since early March, when local officials shut down access due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In announcing reopening plans on May 22, Arlington officials offered no guarantees that there wouldn’t be changes to the timeline, or even closures of facilities that have been reopened.
“We need the community’s help in practicing safety guidelines so we can keep our parks open, and to allow staff the necessary time to prepare to open even more facilities and programs, when it’s safe to do so,” county parks director Jane Rudolph said.
“As long as the community stays safe, we can stay open,” she said.
Playgrounds and restrooms in parks will remain closed, and could stay that way for some time. The parks department also has canceled virtually all indoor programming through the summer. (The county’s trails and community gardens stayed open throughout the past two months.)
The decision to keep Arlington parks closed, even as state parks and those in some other Northern Virginia jurisdictions were opened or reopening, attracted political flak. County Board candidate Susan Cunningham made the reopening of parks one of her campaign themes in the days before the reopening was announced.
Arlington’s action reopening its facilities was almost a sure bet once the Fairfax County Park Authority, on May 19, announced it would be reopening many of its parks in time for the Memorial Day weekend.
