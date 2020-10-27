The Arlington Department of Parks and Recreation recently received three awards from the Virginia Recreation and Park Society.
Arlington was honored in its population category for:
• Best New Environmental Sustainability, for its reforested floodplain at Bon Air Park.
• Best New Renovation/Addition, for Powhatan Springs Skate Park.
In addition, Robin Leonard, deputy division chief in the department’s Athletic and Facility Services Division, was presented with the Distinguished Service Award, given to professionals in the park-and-recreation field who have displayed continuous, outstanding service to the profession and their community.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(1) comment
This is a another component of the Taj Mahal regional park being constructed / to be built on Arlington's borders, constructed at Arlington taxpayers' expense. Meanwhile, Arlington residents are crowding streets and sidewalks for recreation because dedicated indoor and outdoor sports and recreation fields and facilities are closed.
