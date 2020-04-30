The Arlington Department of Parks and Recreation has thrown in the towel and canceled many summer programs, but will wait a little longer to determine the fate of others.
“We recognize how important recreation is to our residents,” parks director Jane Rudolph said in an April 29 statement, but pointed to lingering public-health concerns as the rationale to pre-emptively cancel a raft of programs designed for adults, children and seniors.
Rudolph said the summer schedule remained something of a work in progress. “We are exploring opportunities to provide modified programs and services, both ‘virtually’ and when our parks and community centers reopen,” she said.
Still up in the air are summer camps, with county officials planning to provide an update in early May, and the fate of county parks, dog parks, athletic fields and tracks, which have been closed for more than a month.
