[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington Department of Parks and Recreation has received accreditation from the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA) and the National Recreation and Park Association.
“This mark of distinction recognizes our commitment to highest level of service to the community,” said parks director Jane Rudolph in a statement.
CAPRA accreditation is the only national accreditation for park and recreation agencies, county officials said, and is a measure of an agency’s overall quality of operation, management and service to the community.
“This mark of distinction indicates that an agency has met rigorous standards related to the management and administration of lands, facilities, resources, programs, safety and services,” county officials said.
As part of the accreditation process, the parks department was required to demonstrate compliance with 154 recognized standards and document all policies and procedures.
“Often, the process helps identify efficiencies and heighten areas of accountability, all of which translate into higher quality service and operation to benefit the community,” county officials said.