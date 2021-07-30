[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
With its new president/CEO on board, the Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing (APAH) has announced its revamped senior-management lineup.
“Many of APAH’s senior staff members have grown their skills and experience at APAH, while others bring relevant experience and perspectives from previous roles,” the organization said. “Together, they are equipped with the knowledge and vision to lead APAH through this time of transition and continued growth.”
In early July, Carmen Romero succeeded Nina Janopaul as head of the housing and social-safety-net organization, which provides apartment housing for more than 2,000 families. Romero had served under Janopaul, who retired at the end of June after 14 years at the helm of the organization.
New arrivals include:
• Kelly Eichhorn was appointed chief operating officer on July 1, having served as chief financial officer since 2013.
“During the past eight years, Kelly’s financial and operational leadership has had a significant and concrete impact on the delivery of APAH’s mission,” APAH officials said. “Her steady hand, professional skills and leadership are critical to the growth, financial stability and efficient asset-management of APAH and its multifamily rental properties.”
• Kim Painter was named director of talent and collaboration on July 1, continuing an upward trajectory that began in 2006 when she joined APAH as a summer intern. She progressively served as asset manager and chief of staff.
“In her new role, she will continue to oversee human resources and office operations, while also supporting collaboration throughout the organization around key initiatives,” officials said.
• Marquan Jackson joined the APAH staff as director of resident services in April 2021 after having directed the family-empowerment program for the Ypsilanti Housing Commission in Michigan.
“He brings more than eight years of experience in resident-centered and data-driven program design and creative partnerships, as well as an entrepreneurial spirit,” APAH officials said.
Also among senior leadership are Michael Chiappa, who has been with APAH since 2013 and now serves as vice president of real estate; Kyle McCandless, the organization’s director of finance; and Cheryl Ramp, the director of community relations.
In addition to its existing affordable units, APAH has 500 apartments under construction and an additional 1,000 in its development pipeline.
Janopaul was hired to lead APAH in 2007, at a time when the organization had a full-time staff of three, 534 apartment units and a negative net worth. Today, a full-time staff of nearly 40 oversees a portfolio of more than 1,800 units, with an additional 1,000 in the pipeline and a net asset value of more than $500 million.