Despite a slight decline, home-sellers in Arlington County continue to receive the largest price, on a square-footage basis, among the large Northern Virginia jurisdictions.
For the first two months of 2021, the median per-square-foot cost of residential real estate sold in the county was $446, higher than any Northern Virginia jurisdiction and second only to the District of Columbia ($537) in the Washington region.
Figures were reported March 11 by RealEstate Business Intelligence, based on data from MarketStats by ShowingTime.
Among major jurisdictions in the region, Arlington was the lone locality to see a year-over-year decline in per-square foot costs, falling 2.6 percent from $458 for the same time in 2020.
But that was still enough to come out on top in the Northern Virginia per-square-foot Olympics.
Among other localities:
• The median sales price for the first two months of 2021 in Falls Church was $418, up 1.7 percent from $411.
• The median price in Alexandria was $372, unchanged.
• The median price in Fairfax County was $292, up 6.6 percent from $274.
• The median price in Montgomery County was $239, up 8.1 percent from $221.
• The median price in Loudoun County was $226, up 9.7 percent from $206.
• The median price in Prince George’s County was $218, up 24.6 percent from $175.
• The median price in Prince William County was $192, up 11.6 percent from $172.
Figures represent most, but not all, homes on the market. All figures are preliminary, and are subject to change.
