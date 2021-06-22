[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
As it plans to resume post-COVID operations, the Arlington Philharmonic has embarked on a $25,000 fundraising campaign in support of its upcoming season.
“Your gift helps us make classical music accessible to all in the Arlington community by allowing us to maintain our zero-dollar admission policy,” the organization said in a June 21 missive, noting that it already had brought in $3,000 in the early days of the campaign.
Like most performing-arts organizations across the region, the Arlington Philharmonic was forced to scrap in-person performances and move to a downscaled, online format during the brunt of the COVID pandemonium.
The organization noted that, like other arts groups, it had been hit with a decline in corporate sponsorships.
“This is why your donations are more important than ever,” the organization said in kicking off its campaign. “Please help us spread the word so we can increase our impact in the Arlington community.”
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonphilharmonic.org.