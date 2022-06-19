The Arlington Philharmonic will host its annual Pops in the Park concert on Sunday, June 26 at 4 p.m. at Lubber Run Amphitheater, 200 North Columbus St.
Admission is free, but a $20-per-adult donation is suggested. “Your generous gift helps us continue to make classical music accessible to all Arlington residents,” Philharmonic officials said.
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonphilharmonic.org.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]