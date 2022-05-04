Arlington organizations received $60,000 in funding through the recently announced Virginia Tourism Corp.’s Marketing Leverage Program and Regional Marketing Program, which disbursed more than $2.7 million in matching grants and sponsorship funds to recipients across the commonwealth.
The programs are designed to leverage local marketing dollars with matching state funds to increase visitation and traveler spending.
“Tourism is a major economic driver for the commonwealth, providing and creating good jobs and injecting critical dollars back into our communities,” Gov. Youngkin said in a statement. “Virginia’s tourism industry has been unrelenting in its recovery efforts, developing innovative and best-in-class strategies to bolster the economy. These grant funds will help continue that momentum, further underscoring that Virginia is open for business and is the best place to live, work and travel.”
Arlington entities receiving funding include:
• Arlington County Fair, $20,000.
• Arlington County government’s “Eat. Drink. Love. In Arlington” effort, $10,000.
• Armed Forces Cycling Classic, $10,000.
• Hampton Inn & Suites Reagan National Airport, $10,000.
• Hilton Garden Inn Reagan National Airport, $10,000.
The initiatives “provide the tourism industry with the tools they need to succeed and thrive in an incredibly competitive landscape,” said Caren Merrick, Virginia’s Secretary of Commerce and Trade.
The next round of VTC Marketing Leverage Program will open in mid-2022. The next round of Regional Marketing Program will open in early 2023.
Organizations and businesses that are interested in applying can visit www.vatc.org for more information.
