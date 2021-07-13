[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Want another sign that “normalicity” (a word George W. Bush might have coined if we hadn’t done so first) is making a comeback?
The Arlington Planning Commission, which has been meeting “virtually” since the onset of the COVID crisis, should soon be back on the dais.
“Starting with our September meeting, it looks like we will be meeting back in person,” commission chairman James Lantelme said at the start of the body’s July 6 meeting.
“It may be possible that we’ll have a hybrid format, but most if not all of us will be meeting in person,” Lantelme said.
Like the County Board, the Planning Commission traditionally does not meet in August. Its next meetings are slated for Sept. 8 and 9, although despite Lantelme’s comments they remain listed as “virtual” on the county government’s Website.
County Board members resumed in-person meetings in June after more than a year governing the community from the security of their rec rooms.