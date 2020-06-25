After a layoff of four months, the Arlington Planning Commission soon will be back in business – albeit in “virtual” format, at least for the time being.
Having last met on March 11, the advisory panel will hold its first COVID-era gathering on July 6, catching up on a backlog of items but likely focused on matters headed for County Board consideration later in the month.
Like virtually all Arlington advisory groups, the Planning Commission was put on hiatus during the peak of the public-health pandemic. The Arlington government has been attempting to get those meetings going electronically, but its efforts have run into criticism from some civic leaders that matters are not moving fast enough.
Recommendations from the Planning Commission usually are not required prior to County Board consideration, although in some cases the board has pushed back consideration of items until the fall, which likely would allow for Planning Commission input.
The County Board traditionally does not meet in August, and if board members follow that routine this year, the Planning Commission would be unlikely to meet during the month, either, but would pick up its work in early September.
A schedule of meeting dates for the remainder of the year has been posted, but is marked as tentative.
