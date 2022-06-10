The Arlington Players (TAP) has announced plans for its 2022-23 season, featuring three productions starting in the fall.
The season – the organization’s 72nd – will kick off with “Disney’s Newsies”, followed by “Angel Street (Gaslight)” over the winter and “Singin’ in the Rain” in the spring.
Like many theater troupes, The Arlington Players lost the tail end of its 2020-21 season and virtually all its 2021-22 season owing to COVID, although it did present some online offerings. as well as a musical revue outdoors at Lubber Run Amphitheatre.
The 2021-22 season saw something of a combeback, though not without its complications and disappointments. Last fall, the troupe presented an outdoor revue at Lubber Run Amphitheatre, and in March, TAP teamed up with Little Theatre of Alexandria to present a series of one-acts in Arlington.
A plan to present “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in January 2022 was pushed back due to increases in COVID cases at the time; the show is now slated to run from July 1-10 at Thomas Jefferson Community Theatre.
For information on that production and the upcoming season, see the Website at https://thearlingtonplayers.org.
