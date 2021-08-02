[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Arlington Players, which saw its 2020-21 season washed out due to COVID, has announced plans for its 2021-22 season.
Pending public-health conditions, the season will begin with the musical revue “Together at Last!” with performances Sept. 24-26 outdoors at Lubber Run Amphitheatre.
The remainder of the season, scheduled to be held at Thomas Jefferson Community Center, will include Shakepeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in January and an adaptation of the classic movie musical “Singin’ in the Rain” in April.
For information and updates, see the Website at www.thearlingtonplayers.org.