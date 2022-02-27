The 2022 kickoff for the annual Plot Against Hunger initiative will be held on Saturday, March 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Central Library.
Sponsored by Arlington Friends of Urban Agriculture, the initiative raises healthy vegetables in support of those in need across the community.
During the March 12 program, there will be indoor and outdoor activities, with a tool clinic, native-plant tour, expert panel on growing and more.
For information and timetable, see the Website at www.arlingtonurbanag.org.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]