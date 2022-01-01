[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
On Dec. 28 at 8:47 p.m., Arlington police were dispatched to a report of an assault involving a knife taking place in the 1400 block of North Lincoln Street.
Arriving officers heard noise consistent with an active fight occurring in the residents, police said, established a perimeter and directed the occupants to exit.
A short time later, the victim exited the home, followed by the suspect. The suspect acted disorderly and began to fight officers, striking two of them multiple times before being taken into custody, police said.
The suspect – 18 year-old Caleb Deveau of Fredericksburg – was arrested and charged with two counts of assault on law enforcement and one count of obstruction of justice. He was held without bond.