Arlington County police have arrested a Maryland man in connection with a springtime malicious-wounding incident.
On May 15, a woman was driving in the area of Wilson Boulevard at North Vermont Street when she observed a black SUV swerving and traveling at a high rate of speed, police said. The bystander reported seeing an individual pushed from the SUV into the roadway.
Responding officers located the victim in the roadway, and medics transported her to a local hospital with injuries reported as serious.
According to police, investigation revealed that the victim earlier that day had requested a rideshare service from the District of Columbia to her home in Arlington. According to police, while the victim was waiting for the vehicle, the suspect (who was not a ride-share operator) approached her and had her enter his vehicle before driving away.
Investigation led Arlington officers to the suspect – 59-year-old Willie James Clements of Upper Marlboro – was taken into custody without incident on Sept. 2.
Clements was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit-and-run, and was held without bond.
