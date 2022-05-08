On May 2 at 1:58 p.m., an individual entered a bank in the 900 block of North Taylor Street, passed a note to the teller implying he had a weapon and demanded cash, Arlington police said.
The suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. No weapon was seen or displayed, and no injuries were reported, police said.
The suspect is described as a black male, 6’2” and heavyset.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the county police department’s homicide/robbery unit at (703) 228-4180 or Arlington County Crime Solvers at (866) 411-TIPS.
