News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week.
THREATS OF DEATH:
* On March 22 at 7:47 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Fillmore Street for a report of an individual making threats, Arlington police said.
According to police, two individuals were eating at a restaurant when the suspect joined them for drinks, then proceeded to make threatening statements to harm individuals known to him.
According to police, the suspect later opened his backpack and revealed what was described as a two-piece shotgun made from metal pipes and a bag containing suspected shotgun ammunition.
Upon leaving the restaurant, the witnesses reported the incident to police, police said.
During the course of the investigation, officers identified the suspect and made contact with the female victim who was the target of one of his threats. The victim told police that the suspect had been sending her threatening text messages, police said.
A warrant for threats of death or bodily injury to a person was obtained, and on March 23, the suspect was taken into custody without incident as he was walking in the area of North Fairfax Drive and North Stuart Street, police said.
At approximately 3:40 p.m. that day, officers executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence, located in the 1100 block of North Stuart Street. According to police, a homemade sawed-off shotgun and two pipe bombs were located. The Arlington County Fire Department’s bomb-removal squad assisted with removal of the items.
The suspect– 34-year-old Ryan Bosnick of Arlington – was arrested and charged with multiple offenses. He was held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.
The investigation continues, with the Arlington County Police department and FBI Washington field office collaborating. Police said there is “no apparent ongoing threat to public safety.” MALICIOUS WOUNDING BY CAUSTIC SUBSTANCE:
* On March 21 at 8:18 p.m., an individual was inside a restaurant in the 300 block of 23rd Street South when she was assaulted by a woman, police said.
During the incident, the victim deployed pepper spray, police said, and the suspect fled in a vehicle.
While conducting an investigation into the fight, an individual associated with the suspect reported that their vehicle’s tires had been slashed. ASSAULT-AND-BATTERY:
* On March 19 at 9:30 p.m., an individual in the area of South Glebe Road and South Meade Street had engaged another person in a verbal dispute over a missing cellphone.
During the dispute, the suspect assaulted the victim with a wooden object, police said. The victim was transported to a local hospital for what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is described as an Hispanic male.
* On March 20 at 9:07 p.m., a man was inside his home in the 1900 block of North Dinwiddie Street when he heard a knock at the door, police said.
When the resident went to answer it, the suspect entered the residence and pushed the victim into a table, police said.
The victim was able to exit the residence and contact police, who canvassed the area and located a subject matching the description provided by the victim.
The suspect – 24-year-old Hunter Davis of Fredericksburg – was arrested and charged with assault-and-battery and burglary.
The victim was treated on the scene by medics.
* On March 23 at 11:38 p.m., an individual was inside a restaurant in the 3100 block of Wilson Boulevard when he became involved in a verbal altercation with a group of individuals, police said.
According to police, the suspect then followed the group to different restaurants while making verbally harassing statements that continued to escalate.
At one point, one member of the group grabbed the suspect’s cell phone and smashed it to the ground, at which point the suspect pulled out a knife, police said.
As bystanders attempted to separate the parties and escort the suspect out of the restaurant, he grabbed a beer bottle and three it in the direction of the group. The bottle struck a bystander, causing a laceration to her head, police said.
According to police, the suspect left the restaurant and entered another, where officers located him and took him into custody.
According to police, investigation revealed two identification cards that did not belong to the suspect.
Akintola Olowofoyeku, 39, of Hyattsville was arrested and charged with assault-and-battery, simple assault, drunk in public, identity theft and possession of fictitious identification. Also, Christopher Hart, 36, of Arlington, was issued a summons for destruction of property and was released. ROBBERY:
* On March 20 at 5:07 p.m., two individuals purchased items from a retail store in the 1100 block of South Hayes Street, and returned about an hour later to return the items, police said.
A dispute ensued over the return, during which time one of the individuals unsuccessfully attempted to reach over the counter and remove cash from the register. That suspect then brandished a firearm and demanded cash, which he received.
The suspects are described as black males, 25 to 30 years old, one with a dark complexion and the other with a light complexion.
* On March 22 at 11:26 a.m., an employee of a store in the 2100 block of 15th Street North observed an individual conceal merchandise on his person and, when confronted, the suspect pushed the employee and fled on foot.
The suspect is described as a black male, 5’7”, wearing an American flag bandana, red vest, blue jeans and white socks, along with a black mask. PEEPING:
* On March 25 at 11:01 p.m., a woman was in her home in the 800 block of South Frederick Street when she heard a knock on the window. She looked outside and observed an individual masturbating.
The victim screamed and the suspect fled on foot. During the course of the investigation, police determined that a beach chair might have been taken. The suspect is described as a male, 6 feet to 6’6” tall. BURGLARY/UNLAWFUL ENTRY:
* On March 19, a woman living in the 2900 block of South Grant Street discovered that a screen to a side door was missing and the window had been opened.
Three days later, she discovered that the screen had been removed again, but this time the window had not been open.
Entry to the home was not gained.
* Sometime between March 19 at 6 p.m. and March 22 at 6 a.m., an office in the 2100 block of Crystal Drive was burglarized.
On March 25, an employee observed the suspect walking in the area while wearing the stolen items of clothing. The suspect ran from the scene and boarded a Metro train.
The suspect is described as an Hispanic male.
* On March 24 at 3:38 p.m., an individual returned home to the 1300 block of Army Navy Drive and found items inside the residence that did not belong to her.
There was no sign of forced entry, and nothing was reported stolen. BAR FOUNDATION OFFERS GRANTS:
* The Arlington County Bar Foundation is accepting grant applications through April 30 for projects that have a connection to the legal community in Arlington and Falls Church.
Grants are funded by members of the legal community, and generally range between $250 and $2,500, although larger amounts have been awarded.
If interested in applying for a grant, e-mail Paul Ferguson, chair of the grants committee, at pferguson@arlingtonva.us with the following information:
• Name of the organization and contact information. • Purpose of the organization and how it serves the justice system in the local area. • Amount requested and what the funds will be used for. • Tax ID and current IRS tax status.
Applications should be limited to one page. Applicants will be notified of the foundation’s decisions by the end of May.
