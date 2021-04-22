[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week:
STRANGULATION:
* A woman was walking in the 1800 block of North Uhle Street in Colonial Village on April 13 at 7:08 p.m. when, according to police, an individual approached her from behind and tightly put a cord or rope around her neck.
According to police, the victim attempted to pull the object loose, and fell to the ground with the suspect over her. The suspect then attempted to strangle the woman with his hands until fleeing when two other individuals approached.
The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male, in his late teens to early 20s, 5’6” tall with a thin build. He was wearing frayed blue jeans, a black zip-up jacked with red accents on the sleeves, a black baseball cap and a tan or beige shirt.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the Arlington County Police Department’s homicide-robbery unit at (703) 228-4180. Information also can be reported anonymously through Arlington County Crime Solvers (866) 411-TIPS. SEXUAL BATTERY:
* On April 12 15 1:15 p.m., a woman was in the 1900 block of North Rhodes Street when she was approached by a juvenile who grabbed her buttocks before fleeing on foot.
The suspect is described as a Latino male, 5’2” to 5’4” tall. BRANDISHING:
* On April 9 at 11:30 p.m., a security guard was conducting a check of a parking garage in the 200 block of 23rd Street South when he witnessed a group of approximately 10 males smoking.
When the guard informed the individuals they could not smoke in the garage, one of them brandished a firearm and told him to leave, police said.
The suspect is described as a black male, 5’11” to 6’2”, 150 to 200 pounds. MISSILE INTO OCCUPIED DWELLING:
* On April 11 at 11:11 p.m., an individual was in his home in the 2400 block of South Lowell Street when he heard a loud noise and saw that the outside pane of a window had been shattered. DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY:
* On April 6 at 9:45 a.m., police received a report of a trespassing incident in the 1100 block of South Highland Street.
Officers were advised that an individual had been located inside a property that was under construction, but as they attempted to make contact with him, he fled the scene on foot before being apprehended.
Police said investigation revealed that the individual also was believed responsible for an incident at the same location, in which the side mirrors of two vehicles were damaged.
The suspect – 29-year-old Jason Cornejo of Annandale – was arrested and charged with destruction of property and trespassing.
* On April 15 at 1:22 a.m., the front door and windows of a restaurant in the 3100 block of Wilson Boulevard were cracked with what appeared to be damage from a BB gun, police said. BURGLARY/LARCENY/UNLAWFUL ENTRY:
* On April 1 between 5:30 and 7:34 p.m., someone attempted to force entry to an office space in the 1400 block of Crystal Drive.
No entry was made, but a door sustained damage.
* On April 3 at 2:22 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1100 block of North Hudson Street for a report of a man sitting at a table inside a closed restaurant.
Police ordered the man to exit, which he did.
The investigation revealed that the suspect forced entry to the eatery by breaking two glass doors, police said.
The suspect – 21-year-old Devin Surrett-Fahey of Milton, Mass. – was arrested and charged with felony destruction of property as well as unlawful entry.
* On April 7, police responded to multiple reports of larcenies from autos that occurred the evening of April 6-7 in the 1800 block of Columbia Pike, 1900 block of Columbia Pike, 800 block of South Scott Street and 1200 block of South Courthouse Road.
According to police, the suspect or suspects removed all four tires and rims from four vehicles.
* On April 8 at 2:42 a.m., two suspects forced entry into a business in the 6000 block of Wilson Boulevard and stole merchandise before fleeing the scene in a black SUV.
* On April 9 at 10:35 p.m., an individual called people to report he heard the door of his apartment in the 1200 block of North Irving Street open and close, and was hearing noise from the kitchen.
The victim opened the door and saw an individual inside the home, police said. The suspect fled when the victim told him he was calling police.
The suspect – 23-year-old Noah Snyder of Glen Arm, Md. – was arrested by responding officers and charged with unlawful entry and drunk in public.
** On April 12 at 4:44 p.m., an individual broke a window and gained access to the basement of a residential building in the 300 block of North Glebe Road, where he was located by maintenance employees.
According to police, the suspect left the scene prior to arrival of officers.
The suspect is described as an Hispanic male, short with a skinny build, with black hair and a mustache.
* On April 15 at 3:23 a.m., a woman was awakened by a noise coming from the kitchen of her home in the 800 block of South Frederick Street, police said.
The victim went to investigate and observed an individual attempting to enter her residence through a window, police said. When the victim screamed, the suspect fled on foot.
The suspect is described as a black male, tall with a thin build.
