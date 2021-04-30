[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
News of crime and punishment across Arlington this week.
ASSAULT-AND-BATTERY ON POLICE:
** On April 21 at 8:28 p.m., Arlington police officers were dispatched to a report of a dispute in the 3500 block of South Ball Street.
According to police, responding officers located the individuals in the hallway of a residence and separated them in an effort to conduct the investigation.
According to police, one of the individuals became combative and bit two officers, but was taken into custody with the assistance of additional responding police.
The suspect – 25-year-old Kassandra Iriarte of Annandale – was arrested and charged with assault-and-battery on a law-enforcement officer and obstruction of justice, as well as with assault-and-battery for the initial altercation.
The officers were treated at a local hospital for injuries described as minor. MALICIOUS WOUNDING:
** On April 16 at 6:40 p.m., police were dispatched to the 3200 block of Columbia Pike for a report of an assault in progress.
Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle that had been reported as the setting for the fight, and noted that the driver had injuries to her face. Police then removed both occupants.
The suspect – 39-year-old Susie Gaitan of Arlington – was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a Schedule I/II substance and drunk in public. She was held without bond. ROBBERY:
** On April 16 at 4:22 p.m., an individual entered a business in the 2800 block of Clarendon Boulevard and began concealing merchandise in a plastic bag before being confronted by an employee, police said.
According to police, the suspect fled on foot. He is described as a black male, 5’10” to 6’2”, 200 to 250 pounds.
** On April 21 at 3:47 p.m., a man had accepted a ride from a known suspect, who was accompanied by another man.
During the course of the ride, the occupants reportedly became involved in a verbal dispute in the area of the 4600 block of South Four Mile Run Drive, during which time the two suspects assaulted the victim and stole personal property. UNLAWFUL FILMING:
** On April 17 at 2:19 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1200 block of North Veitch Street for a report of a peeping tom.
According to police, an individual was inside a stall in a restroom when he looked up and observed someone holding a phone that appeared to be recording. Exiting the staff, the victim confronted the male suspect, and an altercation ensued before the suspect left the property.
The suspect is described as a black male, 5’11” tall, 150 pounds. BURGLARY:
** On April 17 at 1:23 a.m., police were dispatched to the 6000 block of Wilson Boulevard for a report of multiple audible security alarms.
Investigation revealed that a number of businesses had their front doors damaged, and that two of them were burglarized. A cash register with cash was reported stolen from one of the businesses.
Investigation revealed that the suspects had fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle, but no other descriptions were available.
** On April 17 at 1:33 a.m., police were dispatched to the 5800 block of Washington Boulevard after a report of an alarm.
According to police, employees were inside the closed business when they heard glass break, followed by footsteps and individuals talking.
Police determined that three individuals forced entry, then stole two cash registers with cash and other items before fleeing.
** On April 17 at 1:44 p.m., an individual was in her home in the 2400 block of South Lowell Street when she heard someone knocking on her front door. When she answered, the individual advised the woman who had knocked that she had the wrong address, police said.
A short time later, police said, the female suspect, accompanied by a male suspect, returned and entered the victim’s residence, with the male suspect pushing the victim. The victim exited the home and called police, at which time the suspects fled.
A cell phone was reported taken.
The suspects are described as a light-skinned black male, 18 to 20 years old, 6’5”, with an athletic build, and a black female, 16 to 18 years old, 5’5” or 5’6”, with a skinny build.
